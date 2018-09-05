Online Dating is much like a Back Road…”Curving”?

If you are single and dating online you may be familiar with the term “ghosting”. Its when the person you are texting just disappears….like a ghost. Well now there’s a new dating term and its called “curving”. Neither are very nice. Thank goodness these days are over for me! “Curving” is when someone texts or messages you many times and you reply, after much time, with just one simple word or emoji. Find out in the link below if you are “curving” down Dating Street.

