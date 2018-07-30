Picture Proof That Brad Pitt Tends To Adopt A Look Similar To Whoever He’s Dating

Old pictures of Brad Pitt with exes like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston seem to prove that Brad tends to adopt a look similar to whoever he’s dating. Which is kind of weird.. but it’s true.. lol
Check out picture proof:
I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli
— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018
I'm obsessed with these. pic.twitter.com/hoWm7acSdK
— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018
This is truly the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/XxnQgglkAq
— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018