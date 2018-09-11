Post Malone’s Run Of Bad Luck

When it rains, it definitely pours.. just ask Post Malone!
First, he was on an airplane that had to make an emergency landing, then there was the pretty nasty car crash…and now, armed robbers were apparently after him.
Three male suspects broke into a place where Mr. Malone USED to live, thinking it was still his place, and pistol-whipped the new resident.
According to TMZ, one of the men yelled, “Where’s Post Malone?!” …then took a bunch of cash, jewelry and cell phones. They took about $20,000 worth of stuff!