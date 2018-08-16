RIP ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Fox Theatre)

The ‘Queen of Soul’ and one of the greatest singers of all-time, Aretha Franklin, has passed away at the age of 76. She died at her Detroit home surrounded by family and friends after battling a variety of illnesses for quite some time.

The family said in a statement “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute”.

She won 18 Grammys, sold more than 75 million records around the world, and was the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Aretha charted 112 Billboard charted singles.

RIP Aretha Franklin. Certainly one of the greatest ever!