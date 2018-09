As a lifelong fan, wanna send my congratulations out to ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair who yesterday married his girlfriend Wendy Barlow.

It was a low-key kind of deal at some fancy resort in Florida.¬† And yes, some of Ric’s wrestling buddies were in attendance, including The Undertaker, and current WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, who actually¬†walked the bride down the aisle.

Wooooooooooooo!

SEE VIDEO & PICTURES HERE