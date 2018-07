LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: Honoree Demi Lovato at the 2017 InStyle Awards presented in partnership with FIJI WaterAssignment at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Almost a week after her overdose, Demi Lovato is still in the hospital, suffering from nausea and a fever, which are after-effects of an OD. But sources say she’s still expected to make a full recovery.

