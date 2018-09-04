VIDEO: Did The Bishop Inappropriately Touch Ariana Grande At Aretha’s Funeral?

A lot of people are talking about the bishop at Aretha Franklin’s funeral for the way he touched Ariana Grande.  As you can see in the video, he puts his arm around her and perhaps touches the bottom-side of her boob.

He denies intentionally doing anything inappropriate…but he did apologize if his hand inadvertently “crossed the border.”

What do you think?  Was it intentional or innocent?

The bishop also took some heat for joking that Ariana’s name sounded like something you’d order from Taco Bell.

Last I heard, Ariana had not commented.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Cash Me Ousside” Girl From Dr. Phil Has A Gold Record Demi Lovato Is Selling The House Where She Overdosed Name Your Kid Harland And KFC Might Give You $11,000 Ed Sheeran Is Playing Himself In An Upcoming Movie Interesting In Buying Some Of Maroon 5’s Old Guitars, Mics And Drum Machines? VIDEO: Ariana Grande Stopped A Song Because She Heard Someone In The Audience They Hadn’t Started Recording Yet
Comments