VIDEO: Simon Cowell's TV Debut From Back In 1990 By Brock Mathews | Jul 31, 2018 @ 12:03 PM Haha.. check out a very young looking Simon Cowell back in 1990 on the British TV show "Sale Of The Century". Sale Of The CenturySimon Cowell