VIDEO: Vanna White's Game Show Debut Was Not "Wheel Of Fortune" By Brock Mathews | Jul 31, 2018 @ 12:08 PM Before she turned letters on "Wheel of Fortune", Vanna White was a contestant on.. you guessed it.. "The Price Is Right"! She looks great, and so does Bob! Check out how young he looks. 🙂