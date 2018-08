NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Katy Perry attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Well this is about as good as it gets! Katy Perry recently surprised a young fan in Australia who couldn’t make it to her concert because she’s battling a brain tumor.. soooo, Katy brought the concert to her house!

Check out the video:

And here are some pics:

GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing! pic.twitter.com/elxDW7ioyg — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 31, 2018

Kudos to you, Katy Perry! 🙂

MORE HERE