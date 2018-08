A 14-year-old girl was supposed to attend the Pink concert with her mother, but she passed away and ended up going with her aunt. So the girl was holding a sign that said, “My name is Leah. I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug…Please!”

Pink eventually noticed her in the audience and stopped right in the middle of the show to hug her. She also signed her arm and took a selfie with her.