Here’s a new term to describe something that’s for sure happened to you, and made you super duper angry. It’s “R-bombing.”

“R” stands for “read.” And it describes that moment when you send an important text . . . you see the notification in the window that the other person read it, but they don’t respond.

Who does it to you that angers you the most? For me, it’s my kids. Send them a text asking a question and need a response ASAP and they read it and ignore it for hours!!!