According to a new study, your kids will wake you up at 6:44 AM on Christmas morning! That’s early! But, if you’re in my world, my teenagers won’t get out of bed until noon. So you have to drag them out of bed. Let’s celebrate the special times you have with your kids while you can. Watch this SNL skit, “Best Christmas Ever”, to see how we all share the same type of Christmas. Wake up early and enjoy your time while they’re little!!! Merry Christmas!